Details Of How DSS Officials Allegedly Raided EFCC Headquarters Secretly Emerges 

Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly raided the headquarters of the sister agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday night.

Naija News learnt that the reason for the raid has not yet been ascertained but sources within the EFCC revealed that the raid lasted till Saturday.

It would be that the DSS stormed the Lagos office of the EFCC, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi.

SaharaReporters learnt from top sources in both agencies that over 500 EFCC officials were locked out from resuming work due to office ownership disagreements.

“The EFCC officers are shocked; they have been using the building for more than 20 years. Several suspects are there and there are fears that some might have been illegally released,” a top source had said.

According to SaharaReporters, the raid was executed at night to prevent public knowledge of what is going on.

Similarly, it was also learnt that the staff of EFCC were instructed not to mention anything concerning the raid to the public.

But an insider, revealed that the DSS is working for a particular interest very important to President Bola Tinubu beyond what the public is made to believe.

But another source said it may be linked to the recent closure of the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos by the DSS.

The source said.“I heard the raid and partisanship of the DSS was the reason why they raised an alarm yesterday (Saturday) that some of their disgruntled officers are planning to shame the agency and embarrass the leadership.

“That is actually intimidation, symptomatic of what former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami did during Ibrahim Magu’s time as EFCC chairman to get several suspects off the hook,”

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that investigators handling the case of former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle are to be summoned by the DSS for interrogation.

It was revealed that Matawalle was being investigated by the commission in two separate cases. One of them is a case involving his private company which got money from the National Security Adviser’s office without executing the contract, which was investigated under the chairmanship of Magu. The other case involves the alleged fraud committed by Matawalle while in office.

But sources close to the President said Tinubu is aware of moves by the former governor to stop the anti-corruption body from probing him, which includes obtaining court orders to restrain the commission and other agencies from carrying out their investigations.