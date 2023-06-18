CBN Lifts Restrictions On Domiciliary Accounts, Roles Out Six Guidelines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will not be restricted, and customers “shall have unfettered and unrestricted access to funds in their accounts”.

Naija News reports that the CBN disclosed this in a statement issued after a meeting with the bankers’ committee on Sunday.

The bankers committee meeting was meant to provide further guidance to deposit money banks (DMBs) on the recent operational changes to the foreign exchange market and to discuss the implementation and implications of the policy changes for the banking public.

According to the Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN, in line with deliberations at the meeting, provided further guidance to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as follows: