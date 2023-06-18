Abia Gov, Otti Reveals When His Cabinet Would Be Ready, Apologises For Delayed Salary 

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that his cabinet would be constituted by the end of June.

According to the governor, setting up the cabinet would enable the government to run properly, and the recently inaugurated State House of Assembly would give it the impetus to the government.

Otti made this disclosure on Saturday while speaking at the special thanksgiving service of the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha at the Nkwoegwu Central School, in Umuahia North LGA, Naija News learnt.

He also appealed to workers in the state for the delayed salaries, saying the huge debt burden left by the immediate administration was responsible for the delay in payment of salaries.

The governor who vowed to offset salaries and arrears of pensions as earlier promised noted that he would not spend time responding to distractions and would not give excuses.

Otti, after appealing to workers to be patient with the government bemoaned the state of the capital city of Abia, saying is like a glorified village.

He pledged that once his cabinet is fully formed, his government would use the next three months to commence the transforming process of the city to enhance its aesthetics, and solicited support from all and sundry.

In his address earlier Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi advised the celebrant that “It is not yet time to rejoice, but time to humble selves before God and ask for His grace.

“The politics of Abia State have just changed. If not the Lord is on your side, you would not have been what you are today.

“It is not an easy journey. The government has been messed up so that whatever you do, it seems you have not done anything. We had leaders who make policies without studying the situation. There must be this thing on the ground to make this work.

“If we must support fuel subsidy, there must be something that should be on the ground (to cushion it).”