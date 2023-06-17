Why Bill Gates Is Visiting Tinubu – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has disclosed the reason Bill Gates will be visiting President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that reports emerging on Friday had indicated that Gates alongside the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote would pay a visit to Tinubu.

Shedding more light on the reason for the event on Saturday, the foundation explained that Gates will visit not only Nigeria but also its northern neighbor Niger to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.

Speaking via a statement, the foundation said that the meeting follows the philanthropist’s recent visit to China.

It noted that the visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

The Foundation said: “Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“They will also meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions.

“Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

“The moderated event, Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation, will be co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and live-streamed across Africa by media partners Africa.com and Channels Television. It will take place at 10 am WAT (Lagos) on 21 June. You can register here to attend virtually.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation believes that solutions to Africa’s greatest challenges can come from within Africa, hence its support for African partners “whose bold ideas and creative approaches have the potential to save lives, improve health, and help families across the continent.”