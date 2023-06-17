PDP To Take A Stand On NASS Minority Leaderships On Tuesday

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly set to take a stand on the candidates they will back for the minority leadership positions in the national assembly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Though the Senate president, deputy Senate president, House of Representatives speaker, and deputy House of Representatives speaker have been elected and sworn in, the minority caucus has not chosen its leaders in the two chambers yet.

After the ruling All Progressives Congress, who has 211 seats in the House of Representatives, and 57 seats in the Senate, the PDP with

109 seats in the House of Representatives and 36 senatorial seats, has the highest number of lawmakers in the 10th national assembly.

With the highest number of seats among other opposition political parties in both chambers, the PDP is set to nominate two of its members for the minority leadership positions.

Despite having the highest number of lawmakers in the minority caucus, the party needs to find out how to stamp its dominance on other minority parties.

But the PDP can’t do that if members of the party, especially those interested in the minority leadership positions of the two chambers are not working in unison.

To achieve this unity of purpose, the PDP’s National Working Committee is set to meet on Tuesday to anoint candidates the party will back for the minority leadership positions.

“The National Working Committee will meet on Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss the positions you mentioned. Of course, as the largest opposition party, there is no doubt that the PDP will push its own to take what is rightfully theirs. But it is only after the meeting that the party will agree on which geopolitical zones to consider and which of its members in the Senate and House to push forward,” A member of the National Executive Committee and Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, told the Punch.