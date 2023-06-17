Igbo Traders React As Lagos Govt Begins Demolition Of Alaba Market Buildings

Some occupants of the Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government of Lagos state, have expressed displeasure over the alleged three hours given to them to vacate some of the buildings.

Naija News reports that the State Government on Friday began the demolition of distressed buildings in the popular market.

The enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Task Force embarked on the joint exercise.

According to DAILY POST, the team which went around to re-seal several buildings that had been marked with previous multiple quit seal notices by LASBCA, said the measure was to prevent disaster.

They advised occupants on the need to move out of the structurally defective buildings which they said had become too dangerous for habitation.

However, a video sighted online captured some traders in the market alleging they were given three hours’ notice to vacate the building, with claims of not voting for the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, during an interview with journalists said the exercise is aimed at saving lives.

He said the government valued the lives of residents which were more precious than the cost of any property.

According to him, the government was taking a proactive step and will demolish about 17 of the buildings which were not part of the 349 widely publicized for demolition.

Oki also refuted the claims online saying that the occupants had been served a series of notices since 2016 to carry out some necessary actions but they had been adamant and resorted to harassment of enforcement officials.