Why I Came To Visit Tinubu – Sanusi [Video]

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said he came to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his assumption of office.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Thursday, Sanusi said he has been friends with the President since his time as the Governor of Lagos State and has come to felicitate with him following his victory in the presidential election.

The former Emir of Kano also applauded Tinubu for his economic reforms since his assumption of office, stressing that the decisions taken so far are long overdue.

Sanusi added that he came to appeal to the President on the case of the 37 Herdsmen who were bombed by the Nigerian Airforce in Nasarawa a few months ago.

According to the former CBN governor, the President promised to investigate the killing of the herdsmen.

He said: “I came to appeal to President Bola Tinubu on the case of the 37 Herdsmen who were bombed by the Nigerian Airforce in Nasarawa a few months ago. It’s a case we do not want to forget and he (Tinubu) promised to look into the matter.”