We Warned Buhari About Bawa But He Refused To Listen – Ohanaeze Sends Message To Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the removal of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Speaking via a statement, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu, insisted that Tinubu’s move was heartwarming adding that it would restore sanity to the anti-graft agency.

Okwu recalled that the group had once advised former President Bola Tinubu to sack Bawa but he refused to listen to them.

Ohanaeze had accused the anti-graft agency chairman of merchandising the commission, adding that “In the history of the EFCC, no chairman of the commission has ever come under public scrutiny in such a short period of time like Bawa. The same goes for many of the staff under him, justifying the aphorism, ‘like father, like son’. This shows how dirty the commission has become.”

Okwu insisted that an investigation must be conducted on all the activities of Bawa as EFCC helmsman.

“Bawa is a disappointment to the youth constituency; he was given the opportunity to prove that youths can hold any leadership position and deliver, but he messed up a rare opportunity.

“We laud President Bola Tinubu for ridding the EFCC of cancerous leadership provided by Bawa. He made a total mockery of the system, and for that, his name would remain in the infamous book of history.

“We urge Mr President to continue in his ongoing efforts to cleanse the system; he should sustain the tempo; nobody should be spared.

“All those who played one role or the other to retard the country’s progress must be held to account, no matter how highly placed,” Okwu declared.