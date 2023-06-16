President Tinubu Meets Asari Dokubo In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with a former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

Naija News reports that the President met with the former militant leader at his official inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The details or agenda of the meeting were not made known at the time of filing this report.

Dokubo is widely recognized as one of the vocal supporters of the President during the presidential campaigns.

However, it is believed that meeting Dokubo is likely to be part of the President’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta part of the country.

One of the Tinubu administration’s key economic targets is shoring up oil and gas production and part of the plan to achieve that will be by rooting out the menace of oil theft.

The President, earlier in the week, met with some other key figures from the region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chief Timi Alaibe, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside.

Details Shortly…