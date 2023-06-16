Nollywood Actor Turns ‘Native Doctor’

Popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, has declared he is currently a native doctor.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while reacting to a video of his colleague, Sylvester Madu, who was spotted selling second-hand clothes called ‘Okrika’.

The movie star who joined Nollywood in 1998, could be seen in the trending video at a public market in Enugu, sorting out the clothing to sell.

Reacting to the video, Ochendo, in what seemed like a joke, claimed he has turned to a native doctor and people should leave Madu alone.

Mcsmith Ochendo wrote: “Me when don dey do native doctor nko, Abeg make uno leave my brother alone. Him no kill person.”

Also commenting on the video, Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina said Madu is actually better than some celebrities who live fake life on social media.

bukunmioluwashina wrote: “You all have so normalise the fake lives some celebs live on social media that you no longer see the pride and dignity in those who don’t join the trend but rather, choose to be themselves and do whatever they can to provide for their family.

“He is actually better than some of your role models, who borrow designers to take pix and post online, only to return them to the stores they bought it from or owners.

“And shame on those recording him without his consent and those posting. Atleast he isn’t begging or stealing. He could even be on set. live and let others live.”