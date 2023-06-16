‘I’m Not On The Run’ – Malami Says As EFCC Set To Probe Loss Of Over $2.4 Billion

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied reports of an invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes punctured (EFCC), saying he would honour such an invitation.

Reports had emerged claiming Malami fled the country to evade arrest and investigation following the suspension of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bawa’s suspension had raised dust about the stewardship of Malami, with the former Minister highly recommending the suspension anti-corruption agency boss.

A source at the EFCC told Daily Trust that the anti-graft agency was interested in finding out from Malami the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, including all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date.

While disclosing that the former minister has been invited, the source added that there are other issues the former attorney-general of the federation would respond to when he finally honours the invitation.

But in an exclusive interview last night, Malami swiftly denied receiving any invitation from the EFCC.

He said, “I have not been invited by the EFCC or any other anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. I’m available in Nigeria and attending a wedding Fatiha slated for 2.30 at Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u Mosque, Kano, tomorrow (today).

“I have no plan of leaving Nigeria, and I will gladly honour any invitation extended to me by any agency of government. I’m a true Nigerian, and I believe in the Nigerian project.

“I will make myself available to Nigeria and its institutions on demand.”