‘I’m Impressed With Tinubu So Far’ – Yakasai Opens Up After Meeting The President

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will replicate what he did with the Lagos economy at the national level.

Yakasai said Nigerians should start seeing the huge difference in the Tinubu administration in the next six months and one year because the past few weeks had been impressive.

Naija News reports that the elder statesman stated these while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja.

Yakasai, who came in the company of some members of his family, said that Tinubu has the wherewithal to return Nigeria to the path of development and growth.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to pray that Tinubu succeeds in his mission to straighten the country and for all citizens to support his vision.

He said: “Some of you are aware that before Asiwaju declared his ambition to be the President of Nigeria, he visited my house and informed me of his intention. I blessed his intention.

“Now, after he has gotten what he wanted, my wives and the entire family said I should return the visit to Asiwaju. I can’t bring all of them, I picked some of them, we came just to congratulate Asiwaju on his election as President of this country.

“We were looking; we were yearning for God to bring somebody like Asiwaju to be the President of Nigeria. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is another leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician, I spent 60 something years in politics. I know that only politicians will correct this country, as they’ve done in Germany, as they’ve done in America, as they’ve done in England and other places, Russia and the Soviet Union.

“I’m happy that Asiwaju has now been elected by the people of Nigeria as President of this country. I saw what Asiwaju did in Lagos, with Lagos people, now Lagos, in terms of revenue and development, is bigger than a lot of countries in Africa.

“When I visited Lagos and was taken round, I said I prayed that God will bring Asiwaju to lead this country and replicate what he did for Lagos to Nigeria and God has answered my prayers.

“Let us thank God, all of us, for bringing Asiwaju to be the leader of this country, let us pray that he will succeed in his mission, and let us pray that all Nigerians, regardless of their tribes, will give him cooperation and we’ll all team up with him to work hard and correct the mistake of the past and drag this country to move forward.”

On his assessment of the two-week-old administration, Yakasai said the President has performed credibly well and Nigerians should expect more from him.

He said: “So far, so good, I’m justified, I’m glad that he has proven his worth and I’m sure in the next six months to one year, everybody in Nigeria will come to testify that the administration of Asiwaju is different from all the administrations they have witnessed before.”