I Do Not Doubt Your Loyalty Towards Tinubu – APC Chieftain To Gbajabiamila

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has urged Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, to use his experience in ensuring that he deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The APC stalwart said this on Friday in Abuja while congratulating Gbajabiamila on his appointment.

The former lawmaker representing Ika Federal Constituency described Gbajabiamila as the right man with proven track records for the office, saying his appointment was well deserved.

He said, “I recall when we all arrived at the House of Representatives in 2003 after our election and inauguration as young men in the same caucus with great determination to move the country forward for the benefit of all.

“Your efforts and loyalty to Tinubu over the years have never been in doubt, you sure deserved every honour you are getting today.

“I and my family, and the people of Delta and Ika particularly, wish you the very best in office.

“We know that Tinubu is prepared for the job following his antecedents, and we have no doubt that you will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”