Former Lawmaker Jailed For Fraud

Former member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Mansur Ali Mashi, was on Friday convicted of fraud following an eight count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense.

Mashi, who represented Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, was jailed alongside three bank officials: Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu in a trial that lasted 12 years.

The 2nd defendant, Abdulmumin Mustapha was the former branch manager of Sterling Bank, while the 3rd defendant was the former Head of Operation of the bank.

They were convicted by Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

Mashi was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for using fictitious companies to fraudulently obtain a loan facility to the tune of N212,439,552.

According to EFCC, he obtained the loan from Sterling Bank, which he diverted to personal use.

When the defendants were first arraigned, they had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them

However, the prosecution called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendants.

The court pronounced him guilty on counts 1 to 8 and was convicted accordingly.

The 4th defendant was also absent but the court found him guilty on all counts and convicted in.

However the two defendants who were absent were not sentenced, the court reserved their sentence until they are arrested and brought before the court.

The 2nd defendant, Mustapha, was convicted on counts 1 to 15.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count without an option of fine.

The court further ordered the 2nd defendant to restitute Sterling Bank in the sum of N40,000,000.