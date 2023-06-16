Asari Dokubo Speaks After Meeting Tinubu In Aso Rock

Former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has spoken a little about why he visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Dokubo, who is widely recognized as one of the vocal supporters of Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaigns, arrived at the Villa this morning for a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian leader.

In a brief chat with journalists after the meeting, Dokubo disclosed that he visited the president to say hello.

Referencing Tinubu as his father, Dokubo promised to do all in his power to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta region under the president’s administration.

“Just to come and say hello to my father. I have congratulated him before this time. And to give a word of support to what he has achieved and what he has done so far.

“And I know that Nigeria has changed. Nigeria has turned 360 in the positive direction.

“When I am speaking about the president, I am speaking from a personal point of view. I will do everything, I can stake anything to make my father, through God, succeed.

“Oil theft will be stopped. There will be zero oil theft in the Niger Delta Insha Allah,” the former militant said.