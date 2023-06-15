You Are A Loving, Powerful Woman – Mc Oluomo Celebrates Ehi Ogbegor

Lagos State Parks and Garages chairman, Musiliu Akisanya, better known as MC Oluomo, has showered interior designer, Ehi Ogbegor with praises on her birthday.

MC Oluomo, in a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Thursday, described Ehi as one of the strongest women he knows.

According to him, Ehi is a strong, powerful businesswoman who challenges, inspires, and motivates people around her to be fearless and take chances.

He further stressed how she never gives up, putting up a positive attitude regardless of her circumstances.

Sharing photos of her, he wrote: “Happy birthday to one of the few strong and powerful women I know. People say that too much of anything is bad. They have clearly not met a strong powerful businesswoman like you. Ehizogie Ogbegor because too much of you is always amazing.

“You challenge, inspire, and motivate people around you to be fearless and take chances. You never give up and always have a positive attitude. I’m so proud of the lady you are becoming, that is why you will always be my padi for life and I can’t wait to see you in higher place next.

“May this birthday bring you a lot of blessings and good health! You are a loving, strong, powerful, wonderful, and amazing businessman. Wishing you a blessed day.”