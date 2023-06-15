Tinubu Remembers Late Mother, 10 Years After Death

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji on the 10-year anniversary of her death.

Naija News reports that Mogaji died at the age of 96 in 2013.

Taking to his social media handles to commemorate her passing, the president praised her love, grit, devotion and generosity.

He noted that the times they spent together would always be cherished.

He wrote, “10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity. I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me. May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul.”

Abubakar Visits Tinubu

Meanwhile a former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), visited Tinubu at the State House in Abuja today.

Naija News reports that the former Nigerian leader arrived at the President Villa around 12:15 pm and was received by President Tinubu.

As Abubakar alighted from his vehicle, he exchanged pleasantries with Tinubu after which both leaders moved to the president’s office for a meeting.

Recall that Abubakar celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.