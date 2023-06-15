Kano Police Arrest 12 Illegal Immigrants From Mali, Niger Republic

Kano State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of at least twelve illegal immigrants from Mali, and Niger Republic, during recent operations.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, said the suspects were apprehended while officers were combing the state of all forms of criminal elements.

According to Usaini-Gumel, 33 other suspected criminals were arrested in the recent raids.

”The illegal immigrants, which consist of seven Malians and five Nigerien Nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, were discovered while being camped in a house located in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, Kano.

“The immigrants have wounds after altering their fingerprints with razor cuts to evade detection by Saudi Arabian Authorities.

“The 33 other suspects were arrested for various offences which include armed robbery, theft, kidnapping and possession of illicit weapons among others,” the commissioner noted.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspects include 46 Mobile Phones, 21 Sim-Cards, knives, cutlass, one toy gun, a bunch of master keys, sachets of diazepam tablets, 79 pieces of exol tablets and 98 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp among others.

Usaini-Gumel revealed that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The CP commended the state’s people for their continued support, understanding and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He urged all police officers to redouble their efforts, apply proficiency and remain steadfast in crime fighting.

In case of emergencies, he said, the Kano State Police Command can be contacted through the following phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.