Tinubu, Ex-CBN Governor Sanusi In Closed-door Meeting

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, are reportedly holding a closed-door meeting at the state house in Abuja.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday evening revealed that the former Emir of Kano arrived at the Presidential Villa a few minutes before 05:00 pm before heading to the state house to meet the Nigerian leader.

The meeting is coming barely a week after the President suspended the immediate past Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, Godwin Emefiele. ⁣

Although the agenda of their engagement is not yet public, both men are meeting for the first time since Tinubu assumed the presidency on May 29.

Earlier today, Tinubu met with the National Economic Council (NEC), where he promised Nigerians that there would be no excuse for his administration’s failure.

Naija News reports that NEC is one of the executive bodies of the Federal Government mandated to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation and, in particular, on appropriate measures for the coordination of the economic plans and programs of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Recall that President Tinubu, on May 30, directed NEC to come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NEC is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

Present at the meeting with Tinubu are state governors, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and State House are also there.

The National Economic Council was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended, Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.