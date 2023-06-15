Full List: House Of Reps Constitutes Seven Committees For Appointments, Adjourns Plenary

The House of Representatives on Thursday constituted seven adhoc committees to guide the green chamber in the subsequent formation of standing committees.

Naija News reports that the House of Reps also adjourned plenary, to reconvene on 4th of July 2023.

The speaker announced the constitution of the special committees on Thursday in Abuja.

They are Internal Security Committee, led by Rep. Mohammed Danjuma; Selection Committee, chaired by the speaker himself, and Media Committee to be headed by Rep. Buka Ibrahim (APC-Yobe).

Others are Legislative Agenda Committee, which would be chaired by Prof Julius Ihonbvare (APC-Edo) and Rules and Business Committee, to be led by Rep. Igariwey Iduma (PDP-Ebonyi).

Others are Welfare Committee, headed by Rep. Wale Raji (APC-Lagos) and Ethics and Privileges Committee led by Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara).

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has chosen Musa Abdullahi Krishi as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Krishi previously held the role of Chief Press Secretary for the former Speaker, Femi Gabajabiamila.

Naija News understands that his appointment marks a continuation of his career in government communications.

He first joined Gabajabiamila’s team in 2019, bringing with him significant experience from his time at the Daily Trust Newspaper.

Krishi is a graduate of Mass Communication from Kaduna Polytechnic.