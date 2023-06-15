It’s Illegal – Group Faults Bernard Okumagba’s Appointment To NDDC Board

A pressure group identified as Concerned Nigerians for Good Governance, (CNGG) has described Bernard Okumagba’s appointment to the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as illegal.

According to the group, it was the turn of the minority Itsekiri nation to produce the Chairman of the Commission.

Naija News learnt that from a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Engr. Gab Meni and Secretary, Elder Sam Ejo in Warri.

The group argued that Okumagba’s appointment went against the provisions of the act that established the Commission.

The chairman noted that the whole process of his appointment into the NDDC violates the spirit and letter of the Act establishing the Commission and it’s to the detriment of the oil-rich minority Itsekiri tribe of Delta State whose turn it argued, to produce the Chairman of the NDDC.

The group called President Bola Tinubu and the new National Assembly leadership to implement the provisions of the NDDC laws as the Itsekiris are the highest producer of oil in Delta State.