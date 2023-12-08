Police Clear Former Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Nsima Ekere Of Fraud Allegations

Former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Nsima Ekere, has been found not guilty in a police report concerning allegations of conspiracy, diversion, and theft of N118 million.

Along with Ekere, individuals from Techsel Products Limited and the Ekere family have also been cleared in the police investigation.

The accusations, dating from 2011 to 2014, involved claims of defrauding Akwa Savings & Loans Limited. The case garnered media attention in 2017 and was brought before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

The police report, signed by Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Abdul, clarified that the supposed missing N118 million was actually a legitimate transaction. It involved a request by Lossela Nigeria Ltd, approved by the then Managing Director of Akwa Savings & Loans Limited, with sufficient funds to cover the transaction.

The police report further stated, “That Mr. Nsima Ekere did not authorize any payment nor close any Akwa Ibom State Government account with Akwa Saving and Loans Ltd as he had no role to play in the bank.

“That Lossela Nigeria Limited has a business relationship with Techsel Products Ltd.

“That Lossela Nigeria Limited deposited $2,500,000 US Dollars with Akwa Savings and Loans Limited. That the money was transferred through Sterling Bank where Lossela maintained a domiciliary account.

“That Lossela Nigeria Limited sometimes in 2013 requested for the payment of one hundred million naira (N100,000,000) only from their US Dollars deposit with Akwa Savings and Loans Limited. That the money was credited into Techsel Products Ltd account with Akwa Savings and Loan Ltd based on a written instruction from Lossela Nigeria Ltd.

“That there was no visible illegal transaction between the suspects, “Techsel Products Nigeria Ltd” and Lossela Nigeria Ltd” as alleged.

“That the petition is a calculated attempt to smear and ridicule the political ambition of Mr. Nsima Ekere, who is also a former MD of NDDC.”

Story continues below advertisement



The police further noted that based on the facts gathered in their findings, a prima facie case of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing cannot be established against Mr. Nsima Ekere, MessrsTechsel Products Limited, Mr. Idorenyin Udo Ekere, and Dr. Aniekan Udo Ekere as alleged.