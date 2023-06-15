Abike Dabiri’s Account Hacked (Photo)

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account was on Thursday hacked.

A statement by the commission’s spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, alerted members of the public to the situation.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Twitter Account of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements.

“Please kindly disregard any message from the account as the obvious aim of the hackers is to spread falsehood and fake news in the name of Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore any message from the twitter handle @Abike Dabiri-Erewa until normalcy is hopefully restored,” the statement said.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa was re-appointed for a second term in office just before the end of the Buhari administration.