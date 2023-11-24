Stop Travelling Abroad Without Proper Documents – Abike Dabiri Warns

Nigerians travelling overseas have been advised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to carry the appropriate documents to prevent anomalies and unfavourable outcomes.

Naija News reports that the NIDCOM boss gave this warning on a visit to several Nigerians in one of the shelters in Brampton, Canada.

“Situation is getting tougher in many countries,” Dabiri-Erewa cautioned Nigerians who intend to travel to Canada without the required papers or to seek refuge.

The Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday via the commission’s X account.

The statement read: “The NIDCOM boss sympathised with their condition and urged others planning to travel without proper documentation, arrive in the country to seek asylum, to desist, as the situation is getting tougher in many countries, adding that “ it is just not worth it, more often than not.

“Mr. Wale Rabiu, owner of Matlock bakery donated hundreds of loaves of Agege bread to the shelter inmates, while Mr. Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada, and an immigration consultant also gave some words of counseling, adding that they should not talk ill about their home country, Nigeria, to avoid future repercussions,” adding that Nigerians should be patient and law-abiding.”