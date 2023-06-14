Yari Camp Reacts To Senate Leadership Election Outcome

The camp of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has commended the outcome of the 10th Senate leadership election.

Recall that Senator Godswill Akpabio scored 63 votes to defeat Yari, who got 46 votes, to emerge as the President of the Senate, while Senator Jibrin Barau emerged as the Deputy President unopposed.

Immediately after the result was declared, former governor Yari embraced the new Senate president and congratulated him on his victory.

Speaking with The Punch after the election, the Deputy Director-General of the Yari Campaign Team, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the election was free and fair without much-anticipated drama.

He said the transparency of the election makes the Senate different from other institutions, stressing that the animosity between the two camps completely vanished during the election.

He said, “The election was free and fair without much-anticipated drama. That is what makes the institution of the Senate different. The animosity, the fear of what happened in the last two days completely vanished. You go into the hall and you see how people are embracing themselves and that is parliament and that is democracy.”