Senate Writes Tinubu On Inauguration Of 10th National Assembly

The Nigerian Senate has informed President Bola Tinubu of its readiness to receive communication from the executive arm of government following its inauguration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this known on Wednesday after an Executive session that lasted for over three hours, Naija News reports.

In the letter, the Senate informed President Tinubu that a quorum of the 10th Senate had been assembled and that the Presiding Officers had been elected.

It also adopted a motion to write letters of congratulatory messages to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election and also notified them of the election of the President and Deputy President of the Senate.

Akapbio also announced that the Senate has sent similar communication to the House of Representatives, the African Union, the ECOWAS Parliament, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, among others.

The motion to write the President was moved by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Jibrin said: “That the Senate do send a message to Mr President C-in-C informing him that a quorum of the Senate has assembled.

“And that the Presiding Officers of the 10 Senate, National Assembly have been elected as follows: Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West); Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North).

“That the Senate do send a congratulatory message to the Honourable Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election; and that the Senate had elected its Presiding Officers.

“That the Senate do send a message to the following International Parliamentary Bodies informing them that a quorum of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly has assembled and is ready to receive any communication.

“African Union (AU); Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA); Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); ECOWAS Parliament;

“Pan African Parliament and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World”.