Photos News: Gbajabiamila Assumes Office As Chief Of Staff

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assumed official duty as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila assumed duty at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, shortly after resigning his membership in the House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila, who announced his resumption via his verified Twitter handle, said, “To the glory of God, I resigned my membership of the newly Inaugurated 10th House of Representatives today.

“I had the privilege to move the first motion in the new House which was on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of heavy flooding in some parts of the country. The House passed the resolutions accordingly.

“Thereafter, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read my resignation letter and declared my seat vacant. An opportunity for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to elect my replacement.

“I have assumed my new office as the Chief of Staff to the President in readiness to work with Mr. President in delivering his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.”

