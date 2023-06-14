Ogundoyin Reelected Oyo 10th Assembly Speaker

Governor Seyi Makinde‘s anointed candidate, Adebo Ogundoyin, has been re-elected as the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly speaker.

Naija News reports that Ogundoyin served as the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly speaker.

However, the lawmaker representing the Ibarapa East state constituency was re-elected on Wednesday (today) during the inauguration of the 10th Assembly presided over by the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe.

While commissioning the electrification and restoration of electricity to Olorunda Ogunsola and environs and Idi Obi, Karen, and Jigan communities in Ona-Ara Local Government area of Oyo State earlier, Governor Makinde gave a positive nod for Ogundoyin.

Today, the motion for the nomination of Ogundoyin was moved by a member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju state constituency, Adeola Bamidele and seconded by Babajide Gabriel of Ibadan North Constituency 2.

Ogundoyin, who is the highest ranking member in the Assembly, having joined the legislature in 2018, emerged unopposed as there was no other nomination for the position of speaker.

The 10th Assembly comprises 28 Peoples Democratic Party members and four All Progressives Congress members.

Also, Abiodun Fadeyi from the Ona-Ara state constituency emerged unopposed as the deputy speaker of the state Assembly.