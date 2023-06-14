Moment One Of The Wives Of New Rep Speaker Stormed Stage, Displaces ‘Rival’ During Swearing In

A video showing the moment one of the wives of the new Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, walked up to the stage to displace her co-wife during his swearing in has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Kaduna lawmaker, Tajudeen Abbas, was elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives after securing 353 votes.

His challengers, former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji both scored 3 votes each.

Abbas was subsequently declared as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives by the clerk of the house.

While the swearing in was taking place, the speaker’s older wife, in the trending video could be seen walking up stage, pushed slightly her co-wife, to stand beside their husband taking the oath.

The video caused a stir on social media.

