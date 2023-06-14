Let Sunday Igboho Return Home – K1 De Ultimate Begs President Tinubu

Popular fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal also known as K1 De Ultimate has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to allow embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho to return to Nigeria.

The singer appealed that apart from Igboho, the leaders of various agitators from different regions in the country should also be called for a round table discussion on the way forward.

According to K1, he knows President Tinubu can make it happen and he appealed to him to do it.

Naija News recalls the Department of State Services (DSS) had declared Igboho wanted over allegations of stockpiling weapons. He however escaped when the DSS stormed his residence.

The Yoruba Nation agitator was subsequently arrested by Interpol at Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic in July 2021 and was detained in a prison in the Benin Republic.

In March 2022, he was released to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country and has since then, been holed up in Cotonou.

However, during a recent live performance, Ki De Ultimate appealed to President Tinubu to forgive Igboho and allow him return to the country.

He said: “Asiwaju, please anyone who has offended you, kindly forgive them. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we need to embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home, he’s one of our own. ‘Omo eni o sedi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomi’ (loosely translated — “One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter”)

“Please when you (Tinubu) settle properly in office, kindly resolve this grey area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his root. Likewise other agitators from various regions, call their leaders to a roundtable discussion.

“I know it is what you can do, and you can do it.”