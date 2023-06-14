Lawmakers That Voted Gbajabiamila In 2019 Got $10,000 – Ogun Claims (Video)

A former lawmaker representing Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sergius Ogun has revealed how lawmakers were induced in the 2019 speakership race.

According to Ogun in an interview with Arise News, it is on record that those who voted for the former speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila were given a card and 10,000 dollars.

Ogun further stated that the PDP paid 5,000 dollars to some of their members who voted for them in the 9th assembly.

The ex-lawmaker added that both parties shared cards with their members to show that they truly voted for them.

He, however, stated that he was in the PDP leadership then and that mature men wouldn’t do that.

According to him, “Inducement plays a huge role. And it’s on record that those who voted for the then speaker of this 9th assembly were given a card, and when you vote, you’re supposed to snap that card, and ten thousand dollars were given to them. And I’m also aware that PDP then gave five thousand dollars to some of their members. We were in the PDP leadership then, and we were told to contribute money, which we did. I was involved. “

“There was a gentleman sitting by me who is still coming to the house, but he was a first timer, and he was asking me, “Why did PDP give five thousand dollars whereas the other guys gave ten thousand dollars?” and I asked him in the first class, “Should your party be giving you money to give you direction on how to vote?” So even though most of them will deny it, I’m aware that it happens. And the cards were available. They were given the plastic cards with numbers, so that’s to confirm that yes, for the money you have collected, you have voted. Like I said, mature people won’t do that.”

Watch the interview below: