Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Predecessor Ambode At 60

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday extended his congratulations to his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on the latter’s 60th birthday, which falls on June 14th.

In his message of felicitation, which was released on Tuesday by his media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu praised Ambode for his administrative acumen and valuable contributions to the public service sector in Lagos State.

The governor recognized Ambode’s achievements in both his role as the former Accountant-General and ex-Governor.

He underlined Ambode’s significant role in fostering the growth and development of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said, “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication, and professionalism to service in the public sector.

“He recorded the same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the State’s Accountant General.

“He also made positive and significant impacts in some sectors during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, working for the continuous growth and development of our State.

“I wish former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health.”

Ambode was Lagos state governor between 2015 and 2019 before he was replaced by Governor Sanwo-Olu on May 29, 2019.