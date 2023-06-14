Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Storms Ambode’s Residence [Photos/Video]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday evening stormed the home of his predecessor former Gov Akinwunmi Ambode to celebrate his 60th birthday with him.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a video posted on Twitter by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Flash: Governor @jidesanwoolu arrives at the home of his predecessor former Gov @AkinwunmiAmbode to celebrate his 60th birthday with him. Congratulations to His Excellency. pic.twitter.com/Y7T7yu55wH — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) June 14, 2023

Recall that Babajide Sanwo-Olu had extended his congratulations to Ambode on the latter’s 60th birthday, which falls on June 14th.

In his message of felicitation, which was released on Tuesday by his media adviser, Akosile, Sanwo-Olu praised Ambode for his administrative acumen and valuable contributions to the public service sector in Lagos State.

The governor recognized Ambode’s achievements in both his role as the former Accountant-General and ex-Governor.

He underlined Ambode’s significant role in fostering the growth and development of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said, “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.”