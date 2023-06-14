I Have Assumed My New Office – Gbajabiamila Announces As He Resigns From House Of Rep

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has formally assumed office as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assumed duty on Wednesday at the presidential villa shortly after resigning his membership in the House of Representatives.

His letter of resignation was read on the floor by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The new Chief of Staff took to his Twitter handle to announce the development.

He wrote, “To the glory of God, I resigned my membership of the newly Inaugurated 10th House of Representatives today.

“I had the privilege to move the first motion in the new House which was on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of heavy flooding in some parts of the country. The House passed the resolutions accordingly.

“Thereafter, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read my resignation letter and declared my seat vacant. An opportunity for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to elect my replacement.

“I have assumed my new office as the Chief of Staff to the President in readiness to work with Mr. President in delivering his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria”.