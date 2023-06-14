Chef Dammy Set New Record, Completes 120 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Ekiti-based chef, Adeparusi Dammy, has set a new record by completing 120 hours of non-stop cooking by a single individual.

Naija News reports that Dammy, who cooked several meals ranging from eba, beans with corn, amala, pounded yam, and rice stopped cooking after hitting 120 hours, thereby setting a new milestone.

The video shared online captured her supporters and kitchen assistant jubilating over the new feat.

Adeparusi began cooking at 12am last Friday with a target of 120 hours.

She went viral after she reportedly completed 15 hours of the 120 hours earmarked for the cooking.

While some social media users have criticised her for attempting to break, Hilda Baci’s confirmed attempt by the Guinness World Records, some have showered praise on her for believing in herself.

Wife of the governor of Ekiti State Olayemi Oyebanji took to social media to celebrate Adeparusi’s attempt to break the Guinness World Records in the category of the longest cooking by an individual.

The cook also caught the attention of a Nigerian doctor Ayo Arojo who gifted her N500,000 and a two-week cooking tour of the US.

Announcing his offers, Arojo wrote on his Facebook page, “Chef Dammy will be invited for a two-week cooking tour in the United States. I can’t wait for her to start the process! Let us continue to support her.”