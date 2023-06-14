Bulkachuwa: It Has Been 2 Days After His Confession, Yet No One Has Arrested Him – Rufai Oseni Fumes

Popular Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts on the claims of the current senator representing Bauchi North senatorial district, Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa.

Naija News recalls that some days back a disturbing video of Bulkachuwa bragging that he influenced the decision of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, a retired Justice of the Appeal Court to favour some of his friends while she was in office had surfaced online.

The statement was reportedly made during the valedictory session of the Senate.

The senator had said, “Particularly my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon when she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues.”

Reacting to the video via a series of tweets, Oseni lamented that despite the open confession, the senator has not been apprehended or probed.

He expressed his hope that cherry-picking when it comes to fighting corruption would not overwhelm the nation someday.

The TV host insisted that Bulkachuwa ought to be questioned on his claims.

He wrote, “2 days after a senator said his wife helped his colleagues on legal cases,No arrests, No investigations. We are not ready to fight corruption yet as a nation.

“I pray this our pick and choose fight on corruption will not overwhelm us.

“By now Mr Bulkachukwa should be asked to name those colleagues in the senate his wife helped.”