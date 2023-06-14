Abbas Speaks On Presiding Over A "Rubber Stamp" House Of Reps

The newly-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has assured Nigerians that the Green Chamber under his watch would not be a “rubber stamp”.

Abbas gave the assurance on Tuesday while speaking with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Speaker, who arrived alongside his Deputy, Ben Kalu, said the lower chamber would stand up against any action taken by the executive that undermines the interest of Nigerians.

Abbas stated that he was elected across party lines, and the opposition parties would not have voted for him if they think the House would be a rubber stamp under his leadership.

The Speaker, however, expressed hope that the 10th House would sustain and even surpass the gains of the 9th House.

He said: “Where we feel that the executive is or wants to do something that is not in the interest of the public, they know that we’ll stand up against that.

“If you talk about rubber stamp, look at the acceptance rate, those who have elected those across party lines, almost all the whole entire PDP, SDP, ADC, and all other minority parties voted us.

“So if they felt that we are going to be rubber stamps, do you think they will elect us? No. They believe that we will safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly, the legislature.’’