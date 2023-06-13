Video: Moment Hilda Baci Bursts Into Prayers After GWR Confirmed Her Record

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment the latest record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci, burst into tears and prayers after Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed her record.

Naija News earlier reported that GWR, on Tuesday, announced Baci as the latest record holder with a cooking time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Speaking via their official website, the organisation said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

In the viral video, the chef could be seen rejoicing over the acknowledgement of her feat.

Watch the video below,

The previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.