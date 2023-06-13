Video: Chef Dammy Breaks Hilda Baci’s 100-Hour Cooking Record

Ekiti-based chef, Adeparusi Dammy, has broken the 100-hour cooking record of celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, while on a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge to emerge a holder of Guinness World Records.

Naija News reports that Dammy, who has cooked several meals including eba, beans with corn, amala, pounded yam, and rice on Monday night hit 100 hours in her determination to set a new record.

The video shared online captured her supporters and kitchen assistant jubilating over the new feat.

However, Adeparusi has been under backlash following the cook-a-thon challenge barely a few weeks after Hilda Baci’s unofficial 100-hour.

Ekiti First Lady Reacts

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State First Lady, Olayemi Oyebanji has hailed Nigerian chef, Chef Dammy who is currently on a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge.

The first lady’s celebratory post comes at a time Adeparusi is facing a lot of heat for her marathon cooking.

Commending her courage, Olayemi nudged and encouraged Dammy to forge ahead regardless of the criticisms.

She also applauded the young chef, celebrating her determination and will to attempt the record.

Dr. Olayemi wrote; ”The last 70 hours have been about Chef Dammy @dammypas, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon. For me, it’s her courage and determination to stand for something positive, using her God-given talent to make a statement.”