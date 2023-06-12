Ekiti First Lady Reacts To Chef Dammy’s Attempt To ‘Unseat’ Hilda Baci

The Ekiti State First Lady, Olayemi Oyebanji has hailed Nigerian chef, Chef Dammy who is currently on a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge.

The first lady’s celebratory post is comes at a time Adeparusi is facing a lot of heat for her marathon cooking.

Adeparusi who is undeterred by the backlash following her attempt to break the record barely weeks after Hilda Baci’s unofficial 100- hour says on her Instagram bio that she was inspired by Baci who last month attempted to break Guinness World Records and surpass the current record holder, Lata Tondon, by cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes

The young chef, as of Monday, had been cooking for over 80 hours non-stop.

Commending her courage, Olayemi nudged and encouraged Dammy to forge ahead regardless the criticisms.

She also applauded the young chef, celebrating her determination and will to attempt the record.

Dr. Olayemi wrote; ”The last 70 hours have been about Chef Dammy @dammypas, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon. For me, it’s her courage and determination to stand for something positive, using her God-given talent to make a statement.

“Miss Damilola Adeparusi, surely has our love and support as she forges ahead to make this bold statement.

“I salute your courage, Chef Dammy, for your decision to run your race. Congratulations.”