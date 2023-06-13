Trouble In Paradise? Dep. Gov Shaibu Shuns Obaseki’s Swearing-in Of New Commissioners, ‘Parties’ With Oshiomhole [Photo]

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, was conspicuously missing on Tuesday during the swearing-in of new Commissioners in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the new Commissioners include Ethan Osaze Uzamere, Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo, Stephen Ehikhioya Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Patrick Uanseru, and Samuel Alli (Dr.).

Others are Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojiefoh Enaholo Donatus, and Christabel Omo Ekwu.

All may not be well between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu as reports have emerged claiming the Deputy Governor is plotting to take over from his boss in 2024.

Shaibu, who has maintained his relationship with his political godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, despite being in different political parties, was reportedly in Abuja to celebrate with the Edo former governor on his inauguration as a Senator.

Meanwhile, details have emerged on why Obaseki failed to swear in any commissioner from three Etsako Local Government Areas (LGAs) into his cabinet.

The three local councils include Etsako Central, Etsako East, and Etsako West.

Impeccable sources with knowledge of the political happenings in the State told Naija News that the commissioner slots for the three local councils were not filled because Shaibu failed to attend meetings called to reach a consensus on the list of commissioners from the affected area.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Meetings were called, and the Deputy Governor, Shaibu, did not attend. It is not known what the reasons are, but his absence was what resulted in the area not having commissioners.

“We expect that the meetings will be held and commissioners would eventually be appointed into the cabinet from the three Etsako LGAs.”

It was also learnt that a commissioner has not been appointed in Egor Local Government Area because the leaders from the local council have been unable to reach a consensus on a candidate.

According to the source: “For Egor, the leaders are yet to harmonise and agree on a nominee. We expect that a commissioner will be appointed as soon as things are ironed out among the leaders.”