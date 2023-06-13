List Of Governors Present At National Assembly To Monitor Election Of New Senate President (Video)

Some Governors on Tuesday, stormed the National Assembly complex in Abuja to witness and monitor the election of the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports the Governors of Kogi, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Imo, Kwara, and Lagos were sighted at the Senate Chamber.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu as well as the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore were also present.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had earlier revealed that he and some of his colleagues would be at the Senate Chamber to ensure justice and fairness prevails in the emergence of the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio Emerges Senate President

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the 10th National Assembly Senate President after voting by the lawmakers.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Ahmad Lawan.

Senators-elect on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his only rival for the position, Yari, who garnered 46 votes.