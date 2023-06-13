Guinness World Records Confirm Hilda Baci’s Marathon Cooking Record (Video)

The Guinness World Records (GWR) on Tuesday officially confirmed the longest cooking marathon feat by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, making her the new world record holder.

The organization wrote via its official Twitter account: “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

According to GWR, Baci now holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Naija News recalls Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

The 26-year-old Akwa-Ibom-born chef began cooking on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, 2023 cooking over 100 pots of food.

Confirming her feat via a statement on its website, GWR wrote on Tuesday: “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

