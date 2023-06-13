Intimidation Of Judiciary Will Not Be Tolerated – Atiku’s Camp Tells Tinubu

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesman to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned President Bola Tinubu against any attempt to intimidate the judicial arm of government.

Shaibu was reacting to the statement made by the President in his Democracy Day speech on Monday, when he said illegal court orders used to undermine the country’s democracy would not be allowed.

In a statement on Monday, Shaibu asked the President to define what he means by an “illegal order”, asking if it is an order that he finds unfavourable.

He stated that it is not within the powers of the President to determine what order to obey and which one to disregard

Shaibu also wondered if President Tinubu was aiming at imposing a dictatorship rule on the country.

He said: “What is an illegal court order?

“Is it an order that Bola Tinubu finds unfavourable? Is it within his powers to determine what order to obey and which one to disregard?

“This is a man who just last week obtained a court order to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress from going on strike. However, now he suddenly realises that unnecessary so-called illegal orders used in truncating democracy would no longer be tolerated.

“His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, lost the presidential election thrice and went to court thrice. Yet Tinubu is painting a narrative that it is only sore losers that challenge the outcome of elections.

“If he is sure of electoral victory in the last election, then he should be confident and stop trying to intimidate the judiciary and compromise opposition politicians with appointments.”