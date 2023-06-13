Important Things To Know About New Speaker Of House OF Reps, Tajudeen Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas, who hails from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has been elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

On Tuesday, Abbas won over the majority of the House members, securing 353 votes.

His competitors, Aminu Sani Jaji and Ahmed Idris Wase, each only managed to gain 3 votes.

Born on October 1, 1963, in Kaduna State, Abbas is a prince in the Zazzau Emirate and holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau.

He boasts an impressive academic background, earning both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University in 1988 and 1993, respectively.

Later, he pursued a doctorate in business management from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 2010.

Before his political career, Abbas served as a lecturer at the Kaduna State University (KASU) from 1993 to 2001, and then as a Marketing Manager at the Nigerian Tobacco Distribution Company, now known as the British-American Tobacco Company, from 2001 to 2005.

His political journey began in 2010, and he won a seat in the House of Representatives in 2011. Renowned for his active legislative contributions, Abbas sponsored the highest number of bills during the 8th assembly between 2015 and 2019.

Remarkably, he sponsored 74 bills from 2019 to 2023, 21 of which were signed into law.

He has served on over seven committees in the House since 2015, including Commerce, Finance, Special Duties, Defence, Public Procurement, and the National Planning and Economic Development Committee.

Before becoming Speaker, he chaired the House Committee for Land Transport.