FUOYE VC Visits Chef Dammy Alongside Dignitaries

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE) Professor Abayomi Fashina on Tuesday came around with many respected dignitaries of the university to support Chef Dammy who is on a mission to set a world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News reports that Prof Fasina was accompanied by some members of the university council.

Fasina said, “In FUOYE, we motivate you to innovate. We encourage our students to pursue their dreams with sound and functional education which we painstakingly impact on our students and you are a shining example and testimony of the hard work of our dynamic lecturers.

“We are indeed very happy for you and we encourage you and others to continue to make us proud by bringing into practice the functional education and positive values you are receiving in FUOYE.”

The VC thereafter handed over a cash gift of N200,000 to her.

Adeparusi, who is on a target to set a new 120-hour world cooking record, thanked the VC.

She wrote, “Thank you so much for honouring us with your presence sir. We are elated to have you.”

As of press time, she had completed 114 hours.