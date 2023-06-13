Former Speakership Contender, Aliyu Betara Backs Tajudeen Abbas Amid Cheers

In an event marked by cheers, former speakership aspirant, Aliyu Betara cast his vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Speaker in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

As Betara announced his choice among the three candidates, his fellow House members responded with applause.

Previously seen as a top competitor for the Speaker role, Betara opted to step aside for Abbas.

His decision came following consultations with President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and the national leadership of the ruling party.

The lawmaker from Borno State was seated next to Yusuf Gagdi, another former front-runner for the Speaker role from Plateau State.

Both Betara and Gagdi belonged to the G-7, a group of aspirants displeased with the APC’s endorsement of Abbas.

However, despite this shift in support, two G-7 members, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Sani Jaji, remain in contention against Abbas.