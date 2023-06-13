Ezekwesili Blasts Lawan, Makes Demands Over Senator’s Confession On Using Wife To Influence Court Cases

Former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, over the recent remark of the Senator representing Bauchi North, Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Naija News reported that Bulkachuwa had said he often influenced the decisions of his wife and a former President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was in office.

The Bauchi Senator made this known on Saturday while speaking during the Senate Valedictory Session on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Lawan, who presided over the valedictory session, interrupted the Bauchi Senator before he spoke any further.

However, Bulkachuwa’s comments also elicited outrage from a cross-section of Nigerians both on and off social media.

Reacting to this, Oby Ezekwesili in a post shared on Twitter demanded that the confession video should be played to the Justices of the Presidential Election Tribunal in a live broadcast.

According to her, Bulkachuwa’s remark is a testament to how the Nigerian judiciary and corrupt politicians are trading the country’s democracy.

She also blasted Ahmed Lawan for covering up the confession of the crime adding that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should institute an investigation panel to look into the issue.

She wrote: “The video of the Confessions of a Senator of the @NGRSenate on how he compromised his wife, the former President of our country’s Appeal Court to “help his senator-colleagues” should be played to the Justices of the Presidential Election Tribunal in a Live Broadcast

“The Nigerian Judiciary and a corrupted political class are steadily confirming how they trade our Democracy. What was that Senator saying in the Senate Chamber again? The outgone Senate President @DrAhmadLawan should be ashamed of himself for covering up a confession of the crime.

“The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should immediately institute an investigation of all election cases that came before the former President of Appeal Court, the wife of the confessing Senator that compromised her if there’s any honour left in the Judiciary of this country.

“WE lost ALL when our Judiciary (broadly, Justice System) stopped being Trust-Worthy. The Kenyans have a Lesson for us. Shall WE LEARN?”