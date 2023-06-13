Goodluck Jonathan, NNPCL GCEO Visit President Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former President failed to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, is also meeting with the President

Meanwhile, the President is also meeting with the newly inaugurated President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Also in the President’s office are the Governor of Imo State and chairman APC technical committee on the Senate election, Hope Uzodinma, alongside former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also in the Villa.