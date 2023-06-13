Akpabio Vs Yari: Rowdy Session As Inauguration Of 10th Senate Begins

There was a rowdy session on the floor of the Red Chamber inside the National Assembly complex in Abuja during the inauguration of the 10th Senate.

Naija News reports that the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, opened the session for voting of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

The Senator representing Borno South Federal Consitutnency, Ali Ndume, nominated Senator Godswill Akpabio for Senate President, while Akpabio’s nomination was seconded by Senator-elect Olamilekan Yayi.

Also, the Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo nominated Abdulaziz Yari, while Yari’s nomination for Senate President was seconded by Senator Ibrahim Jimoh.

However, some senators on Tuesday morning countered the nomination of Senator Yari during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja.

The lawmakers raised a Point of Order to counter Yari’s nomination, but other senators raised their voices, claiming a Point of Order is not admissible in this case.

Though the order was raised due to Senator Yari not being a ranking member of the Red Chamber, his nomination was accepted.